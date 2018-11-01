Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Monday, October 29th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $889.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNK. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

NYSE CNK opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cinemark by 12,541.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 78,637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 38.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 202.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,514 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

