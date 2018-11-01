Cimpress (CMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $588.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.
NASDAQ CMPR traded down $13.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.51. 450,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $171.76. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of -0.19.
In other Cimpress news, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $108,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cornelis David Arends purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.
