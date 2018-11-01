Cimpress (CMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $588.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $13.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.51. 450,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $171.76. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of -0.19.

In other Cimpress news, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $108,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cornelis David Arends purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMPR. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $165.00 price objective on Cimpress and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cimpress currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

