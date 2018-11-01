CIGNA Co. (CI) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,582 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of CIGNA worth $39,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in CIGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the second quarter worth $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 254.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 3,122.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 98.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $46,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $213.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. CIGNA Co. has a 12 month low of $163.02 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

