Ciena Co. (CIEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.05.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Ciena to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $149,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $61,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,212 shares of company stock worth $2,233,222. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 36,042.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 484.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 102.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

CIEN stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Ciena has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $818.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

