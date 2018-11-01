Chronos (CRX) Market Capitalization Tops $55,471.00

Chronos (CURRENCY:CRX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Chronos has a market cap of $55,471.00 and $0.00 worth of Chronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronos has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chronos

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. Chronos’ total supply is 73,729,962 coins. Chronos’ official website is chronos-coin.com . Chronos’ official Twitter account is @_Pennyauction_

Chronos Coin Trading

Chronos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

