Chromadex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 82.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect Chromadex to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chromadex stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.24. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chromadex stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 326.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Chromadex worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

