Chromadex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 82.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect Chromadex to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chromadex stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.24. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.37.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.
About Chromadex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.
Featured Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.