China Ceramics (CCCL) Stock Price Up 2.9%

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,301,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

China Ceramics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCL)

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for China Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.