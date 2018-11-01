China Biologic Products (CBPO) Releases Earnings Results

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBPO traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.78. 266,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,704. China Biologic Products has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut China Biologic Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

