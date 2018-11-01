China Biologic Products (CBPO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CBPO traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,704. China Biologic Products has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut China Biologic Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Biologic Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

