Chico’s FAS (CHS) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 3,545,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,861,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $544.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.02 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 145.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 208.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 238.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

