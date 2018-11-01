Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,307 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.05.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $164,271.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,445.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Russell R. French sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $502,745.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $97.71 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $85.16 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.00). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9225 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

