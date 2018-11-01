Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Raymond James (RJF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Raymond James worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 57.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Raymond James by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Raymond James by 5.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JMP Securities raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $889,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $527,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

