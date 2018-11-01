Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $156.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Chesapeake Lodging Trust updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.52 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $2.28-2.32 EPS.

CHSP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 671,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,955. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHSP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 949,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust REIT focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,279 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

