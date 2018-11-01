Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) had its target price reduced by Imperial Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Imperial Capital currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Shares of CHK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. 36,212,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,906,704. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,600,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,972,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,947 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 353,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 255,677 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 487,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,775,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,227,000 after purchasing an additional 161,327 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

