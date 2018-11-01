Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Receives $39.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

CQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000.

Shares of CQP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 192,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,579. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $40.56.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 266.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

