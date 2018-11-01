Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.425-1.445 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Chefs’ Warehouse also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.71-0.80 EPS.

Shares of CHEF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.80. 374,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.59. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.14 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 price target on Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 133,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $4,364,620.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,040,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,554,433.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine Oliver bought 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $34,924.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,197.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

