Cheesecake Factory Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,014 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 702% compared to the average volume of 251 put options.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $53,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,546.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,177,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,089,000 after purchasing an additional 398,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,721,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,237,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,973,000 after purchasing an additional 606,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 838,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cheesecake Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.44 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 50.77%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

