Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAKE. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a $58.55 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.77%.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,546.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $53,204.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 96.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,237,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,973,000 after acquiring an additional 606,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,177,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,089,000 after acquiring an additional 398,351 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $6,250,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 15.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 784,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 107,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $5,634,000.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

