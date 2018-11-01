Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,392 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 55.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,175,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,802,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,412,000 after acquiring an additional 726,738 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,634,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,444,000 after acquiring an additional 352,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,325,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,846,000 after acquiring an additional 275,266 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.91.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $65.46 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.