Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. Chatham Lodging Trust updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $1.88-1.92 EPS.

Shares of CLDT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 206,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,677. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $903.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.68%.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director C Gerald Goldsmith sold 1,800 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $38,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

