Charter Communications (CHTR) PT Lowered to $370.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $375.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.13.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $250.10 and a twelve month high of $396.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

