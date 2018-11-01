Charter Communications (CHTR) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $418.00 to $383.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.13.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.96. The stock had a trading volume of 68,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,040. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $106,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 254.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 89.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.