Chant West Holdings Ltd (CWL) Insider Niall Cairns Acquires 213,192 Shares

Chant West Holdings Ltd (ASX:CWL) insider Niall Cairns bought 213,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,791.52 ($9,072.00).

Niall Cairns also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 18th, Niall Cairns bought 2,800,000 shares of Chant West stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$168,000.00 ($119,148.94).

CWL opened at A$0.06 ($0.04) on Thursday.

About Chant West

Chant West Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides research, consulting, and software services to superannuation and financial planning industries in Australia. It operates in two segments, XPLAN and LMS – Enzumo, and Superannuation services  Chant West. The company configures and customizes XPLAN, a financial planning software, which includes creation of customized templates for fact finds, statements of advice, annual reviews, and business workflows; and offers e-learning management systems to help advisers optimize their use of XPLAN and Enzumo's advice technology products.

