Chant West Holdings Ltd (CWL) Insider Niall Cairns Acquires 213,192 Shares

Chant West Holdings Ltd (ASX:CWL) insider Niall Cairns bought 213,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,791.52 ($9,072.00).

Niall Cairns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chant West alerts:

On Thursday, October 18th, Niall Cairns bought 2,800,000 shares of Chant West stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$168,000.00 ($119,148.94).

CWL opened at A$0.06 ($0.04) on Thursday.

Chant West Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides research, consulting, and software services to superannuation and financial planning industries in Australia. It operates in two segments, XPLAN and LMS – Enzumo, and Superannuation services  Chant West. The company configures and customizes XPLAN, a financial planning software, which includes creation of customized templates for fact finds, statements of advice, annual reviews, and business workflows; and offers e-learning management systems to help advisers optimize their use of XPLAN and Enzumo's advice technology products.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chant West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chant West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.