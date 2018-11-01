ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $317.30 million, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on ChannelAdvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $105,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,947.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,192 shares of company stock valued at $783,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

