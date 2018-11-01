CGI to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (GIB)

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Desjardins cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.66. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CGI has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $66.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

