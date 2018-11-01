CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 9,194 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 186.2% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $134,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $194,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $151.79 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.03 and a 1-year high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $422.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $38,944,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,918,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,020,721.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,626,282 shares of company stock valued at $641,081,083. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

