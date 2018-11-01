CF Industries (CF) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.71, but opened at $46.25. CF Industries shares last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 6417619 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.94 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.94%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

CF Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $55.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $51,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,276.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $99,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,560 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.12, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

