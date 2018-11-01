Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,090.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.45 per share, for a total transaction of $15,090.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 641,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,377,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 240.3% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 40.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNBKA. ValuEngine raised Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

