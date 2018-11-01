Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) Position Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 300.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth about $208,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.38. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

In other news, Director James H. Bingham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.