Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
CX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a $10.00 price target on Cemex SAB de CV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.86.
Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 347,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,678,198. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
