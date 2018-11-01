Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

CX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a $10.00 price target on Cemex SAB de CV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.86.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 347,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,678,198. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 16,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 31,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

