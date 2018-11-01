Cellectis (CLLS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLLS. BidaskClub lowered Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of CLLS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,310. Cellectis has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.45. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 281.38%. The company had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

