Celgene Co. (CELG) Holdings Trimmed by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Celgene were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth $112,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Celgene news, Director John H. Weiland bought 5,575 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $500,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $110.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELG. BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $117.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celgene from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.91.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

