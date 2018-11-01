CECO Environmental (CECE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
CECE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on CECO Environmental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
CECE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.51. 34,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.18.
In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,704.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 237.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 470,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 330,700 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $1,611,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 199.6% during the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 358,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 238,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 150,978 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,364,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 76,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.
