CECO Environmental (CECE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CECE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on CECO Environmental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

CECE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.51. 34,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,704.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 237.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 470,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 330,700 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $1,611,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 199.6% during the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 358,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 238,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 150,978 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,364,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 76,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

