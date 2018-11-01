CDW (CDW) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CDW from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $90.01 on Thursday. CDW has a 1 year low of $65.59 and a 1 year high of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,273,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $340,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,718,773.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,759 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CDW by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CDW by 9.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in CDW by 20.8% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 155,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in CDW by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $2,068,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

