CDK Global (CDK) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

CDK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

CDK Global stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 52,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,214. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 235.59% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $569.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $253,628.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $308,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 6.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 91.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

