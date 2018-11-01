Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 325,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,081. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $91.10 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $123,441.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,951.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $872,261.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,561,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 561,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 44.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 860.0% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

