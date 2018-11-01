CBIZ (CBZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $224.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.67 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.04%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. CBIZ updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.04-1.08 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.04-1.08 EPS.

CBZ traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 63,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,012. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.61. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 35,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $853,374.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Gleespen sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $632,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,914. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on CBIZ in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, litigation support, federal and state governmental healthcare compliance, valuation services, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

