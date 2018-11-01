Catalent (CTLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group began coverage on Catalent in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of CTLT opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $277,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Chiminski sold 130,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $5,916,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $1,508,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4,244.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,638 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $6,653,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 119.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 101,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.