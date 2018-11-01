Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $22,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $126.11 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $90.42 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $134.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.89.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $191,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,319.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

