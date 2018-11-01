Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Stake in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 94.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 673,993 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 32.5% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 759,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,874,000 after purchasing an additional 85,068 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 34,096.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 444,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 92.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total value of $5,519,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,431,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.18, for a total transaction of $360,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $283.97 on Thursday. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $191.39 and a 52 week high of $372.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.43.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

