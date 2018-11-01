Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Ifs Securities

Ifs Securities started coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Williams Capital set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.94.

NASDAQ CRZO opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.18. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $187,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $190,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $737,095. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,814,895 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $38,719,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $26,558,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,880,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,014,000 after purchasing an additional 736,153 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,082,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,696,000 after purchasing an additional 645,350 shares during the period.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

