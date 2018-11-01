Carriage Services (CSV) Posts Earnings Results

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Carriage Services has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Shawn R. Phillips sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $140,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Douglas Patteson, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,770.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carriage Services stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of Carriage Services worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

