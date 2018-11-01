Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,149,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,210 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $67,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,226,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,743,000 after buying an additional 208,884 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after buying an additional 48,954 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 473,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 429,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 181,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $572.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRS. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.