CarMax, Inc (KMX) Holdings Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $190,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,116.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,531,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

