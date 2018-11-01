CarMax, Inc (KMX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

KMX opened at $68.00 on Thursday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CarMax had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. CWM LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $135,127.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,298 shares of company stock worth $3,824,215. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

