Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 105,807 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 152,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 55,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $38.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Caretrust REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 70.69%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 189 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 25 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

