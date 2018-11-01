Capstone Mining (CSFFF) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities upgraded Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS CSFFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 70,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,880. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $157.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 3.29.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 9.67%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Minto, an open pit copper mine located in Yukon, Canada.

