Capstone Mining (CS) Upgraded to Buy at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Haywood Securities currently has C$0.70 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.20.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CS. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$2.15 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Cormark decreased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.46.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.54. 343,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,458. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$1.62.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$130.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.60 million. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.30%.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Also, insider Grm Investments Ltd. acquired 2,422,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,680.00. Insiders have bought a total of 3,147,000 shares of company stock worth $2,848,680 in the last quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Minto, an open pit copper mine located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.