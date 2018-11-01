Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.17 million.

Shares of CPLP stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 16,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $342.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $3.60.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

CPLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.