Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 72,990 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 3.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Fastenal by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Fastenal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 51,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 80,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $46.40 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In other Fastenal news, CFO Holden Lewis acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.28 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $182,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry Modock Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $78,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.